PolkaCover (CVR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

