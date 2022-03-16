Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $90.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

