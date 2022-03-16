Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$156.00 to C$142.00. The company traded as low as C$103.12 and last traded at C$103.12, with a volume of 27237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.62.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.38.

The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

