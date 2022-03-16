ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

