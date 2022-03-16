PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). PROS reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PRO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 382,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PROS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

