ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 5.0% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $42,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.