ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $91.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

