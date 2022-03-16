Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Lowered to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSF opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Prosus has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $118.42.
About Prosus (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prosus (PROSF)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.