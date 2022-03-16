Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Lowered to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSF opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Prosus has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $118.42.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

