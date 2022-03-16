Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

PTGX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 413,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.