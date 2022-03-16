Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,550 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.97% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.52) target price on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.73) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.35) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,726.64 ($22.45).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,047.50 ($13.62). The company had a trading volume of 11,631,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,202.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,339.76. The firm has a market cap of £28.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79).

In related news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.