Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $380.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Public Storage by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
