Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $380.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Public Storage by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

