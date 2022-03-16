Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,640. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

