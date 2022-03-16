Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ChromaDex Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

ChromaDex stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

