Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

KROS opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,182,260 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

