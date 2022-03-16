Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Boosted by Analyst

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guild in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GHLD opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Guild has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $683.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

