Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Corporate Office Properties Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

