Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Reduced by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

NYSE:MCO opened at $306.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $286.12 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.87 and its 200 day moving average is $366.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

