QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

