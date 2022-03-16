Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NX stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $765.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.