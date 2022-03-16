Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) COO Sells $26,389.81 in Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $26,389.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,433. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

