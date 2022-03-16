Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUMU stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

