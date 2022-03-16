Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 3%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.98. 323,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 195,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

