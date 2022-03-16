R Stanton Dodge Buys 20,500 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

