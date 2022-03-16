R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. R1 RCM posted earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 35,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

