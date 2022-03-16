Rally (RLY) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (RLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Rally has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $465.65 million and $3.60 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.77 or 0.06722811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,006.10 or 0.99963600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,452,163 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

