Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RLYB stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Get Rallybio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Uden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rallybio by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rallybio by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Rallybio (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.