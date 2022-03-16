Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RLYB stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.78.
In related news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Uden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.
RLYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.
About Rallybio (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
