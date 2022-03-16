Ralph Alexander Purchases 1,614 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVA opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.