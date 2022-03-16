Randall Wheeler Sells 1,604 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RGR opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.