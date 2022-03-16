Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 245,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,579. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.