Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 3.23. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

