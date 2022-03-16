Raymond James Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of DK opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,177 shares of company stock worth $8,891,795. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

