RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

RE/MAX stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $545.57 million, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 39.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 36.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

