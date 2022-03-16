Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans $0.25 Apr 22 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a apr 22 dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 186.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Realty Income by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

