Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 486 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.