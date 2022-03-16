Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $47,260,973. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,650. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

