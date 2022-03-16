Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.23.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

