Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

CAT stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.55. The company had a trading volume of 121,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,936. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.74 and a 200 day moving average of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.