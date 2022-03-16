Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $16.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.30. 222,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,428. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,513 shares of company stock valued at $43,926,181. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

