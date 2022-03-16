Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 384 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. 15,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

