Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

