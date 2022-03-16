Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $2.49 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $577.15 million and $37.32 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00006066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,902,345 coins and its circulating supply is 231,554,302 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

