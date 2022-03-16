ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.14. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

