Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Autolus Therapeutics plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 639,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 496,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 72,868 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.