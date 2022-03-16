Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Autolus Therapeutics plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 639,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 496,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 72,868 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

