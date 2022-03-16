Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $35.00.

2/18/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

2/16/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:TPX opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Get Tempur Sealy International Inc alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.