ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RMD stock traded up $10.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.63. 13,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,120. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.61 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.95.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $293,743,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.