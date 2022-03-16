Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Resonant stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $293.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Resonant by 2,871.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Resonant by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

