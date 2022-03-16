Reviewing Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) & Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.71 $2.90 million $1.03 14.34 Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.84 $10.47 million $0.95 8.02

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ottawa Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.