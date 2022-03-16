Reviewing PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) & Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PHX Minerals and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centennial Resource Development 0 7 2 0 2.22

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $8.53, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $21.97 million 3.89 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -248.00 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.11 $138.18 million $0.42 18.17

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.61, indicating that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 3.24% 1.75% 1.20% Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30%

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats PHX Minerals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

