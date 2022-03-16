Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Rexel has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

