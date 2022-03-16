Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 6,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,040. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.